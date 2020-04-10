Industrial production rose 4.5 percent in February. Highest in 7 months

The plant’s output, as measured by the Industrial Production Index (IIP), rose 0.2 percent in February 2019. This growth was 4.9% in July 2019.

On Thursday, official data showed that India’s industrial production grew at a rate of 5.4 percent in February at a rate of 5.4 percent, mainly due to the speed of mining and production activities, as well as electricity generation.

Production shrank by 1.4 percent in August, 4.6 percent in September and 6.6 percent in October last year. The rate was 2.1% in November, 0.1% in December 2019, and 2.1% in January 2020.

Last month, temporary data showed GDP growth of 2% in January 2020.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NSO), production in February rose 3.2 percent from 0.3 percent in the same month last year.

Power generation increased by 8.1 percent compared to 1.3 percent in February 2019. Mining production grew by 2.2 percent at the beginning of the year compared to 2.2 percent.

The growth of IIP in the last April-February period of final finance decreased and decreased from 4% growth in the same period of the 19-19-19 years to 0.9%.

February data showed that investment in capital goods, investment barometers, fell 9.7 percent from 9.3 percent in the same month last year.

According to the use-based classification, primary goods grew by 7.4 percent, intermediate goods by 22.4 percent and infrastructure / construction goods by 0.1 percent in February 2020 compared to the same period last year.

Consumer durability dropped 6.4 percent, while non-durable is flat.

In terms of industry, 13 out of 23 industrial groups in the manufacturing sector showed positive growth in February 2020.

The manufacturing group for “basic metals” showed the highest positive growth of 18.2%, at 8.0% in “manufacturing of chemicals and chemical products” and “manufacturing of other non-metallic mineral products”, respectively.

On the other hand, the industrial group “Production of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers” showed the highest negative growth of (-) 15.6% and then (-) 14.8% in the production of computer, electronic and optical products. ‘, And (-) 9.9% in the manufacture of artificial metal products, except machinery and equipment.