“Industries cannot force wages while shutting down,” he said

Bahar Arbahari Mahtab, a BJD MP who heads the House of Representatives, said industries could not be forced to pay their employees.

The House of Representatives on Thursday reviewed its report on the Industrial Relations Code, 2019, to Lok Sabha’s speakers, Om Birla, online.

In its report, the committee stated that compensation would be paid to workers if a facility was closed due to a natural disaster.

“… In the event of natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, super cyclones, etc., which often lead to the closure of institutions for significantly longer periods without the fault of employers, workers may be paid until the industry recovers.” It has been stated that it is unjustifiable.

The board clarified in the relevant clauses that employers responsible for closure or dismissal “do not lose their damages” in the event of such a high-intentional natural disaster.

Mahtab said that due to the COVID-19 crisis, the current lock on industries is mandatory and “they cannot be forced to pay wages for the lock period.”

The board also recommends that special regulations be applied to an industrial plant with 100 or more workers in the event of a company being fired, withdrawn or closed.

The committee notes that some state governments, such as Rajasthan, have already increased the threshold to 300 workers, which the ministry says has led to increased employment and reduced pensions, the report said.

The committee suggested that the threshold for employees should be raised in the Industrial Relations Act itself.

Three members of the Permanent Parliamentary Committee – CPI (M) Rajya Sabha, Elamaram Kareem, CPI member Lok Sabha K K Subbarayan and M Shanmugam DMK – stated their opposition because they disagreed with the Board’s recommendations.

India is currently pursuing the spread of the Corona novel, which has infected more than 23,000 people and killed at least 718.