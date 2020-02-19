[indycar-drivers-share-words-of-encouragement-for-‘brother’-ryan-newman-after-terrifying-daytona-crash]

by: Gabrielle Shirley
Posted:
/ Updated:
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The racing community has joined together in support of Ryan Newman.
Newman, who was hurt in a horrific crash in the final lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday night, is currently in the hospital. According to Roush Fenway Racing, Newman is “awake and speaking with family and doctors.”
RELATED: Ryan Newman ‘awake and speaking’ in hospital after horrific Daytona 500 crash
8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley spoke to a handful of IndyCar drivers about the crash. They only had words of encouragement for Newman and his family.
“Thoughts and prayers to Ryan and his family,” said Oliver Askew, a rookie driver from Jupiter, “and the whole racing community is very worried.”
“We are praying for Ryan Newman. It was nice to see that the doctors said his injuries were not life-threatening,” said Ryan Hunter-Reay, another IndyCar driver. “You know the motorsports community is extremely tight-knit and it feels like a brother there that is hurt so there is nothing we can do right now other than hope for the best and pray for the best.”
RELATED: Denny Hamlin wins Daytona 500, Ryan Newman injured in horrific wreck
“Every single weekend we fight to win races but in the end, we are here together,” Askew said. “We are here as a family. We all love the same thing and I think coming together in times like this shows how tight the community is.”
LATEST SPORTS NEWS:
Top Videos
80-year-old woman finds car repossessed, even though she never missed a payment
Judge delays decision in convicted killer Joseph Smith death penalty motion
Family searches for Dade City woman gone missing in Plant City
8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley spoke to IndyCar drivers about the crash involving Ryan Newman
Gasparilla Distance Classic and Black Girls RUN!
62-year-old set Guinness World Record for longest plank
62-year-old attempts to break record for world’s longest plank
8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley talks to drivers ahead of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
‘The dad brought me the child’s lifeless body’ East Lake Fire Rescue Lieutenant saves toddler from near-drowning
Pasco Co. Commissioners consider economic incentive plan for downtown development
Plant City airport ignites kids love for aviation with free flights
Trending Stories