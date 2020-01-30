IndyCar, NASCAR driver John Andretti dies at the age of 56 after fighting cancer

January 30 (UPI) – Versatile racing driver John Andretti, a nephew of racing legend Mario Andretti, died at the age of 56 after a long battle against colon cancer, Andretti Autosport said on Thursday.

“With the heaviest hearts we share, John Andretti lost his fight against cancer today,” said Andretti Autosport in his statement. “John was a loving husband and father, a devoted son and a trustworthy cousin. He was a philanthropist, a sports advocate, a dedicated team-mate, a dedicated competitor and, above all, a dear friend.

“He struggled hard and stole the days when the disease swore to get rid of it. He helped countless others to undergo an adequate examination, thus saving lives. We will become John’s sincere spirit, firstly and secondly, to others help carry with us forever. Our prayers. ” Today we are with Nancy, Jarett, Olivia and Amelia, with our whole family and with fans worldwide. “

Pennsylvania-born John Andretti followed in his family’s footsteps. His father Aldo grew up in racing and his uncle Mario became famous after winning the Indianapolis 500 and 1978 World Championships in 1969.

John Andretti’s cousin Michael competed in Formula 1 before becoming team owner and winning the Indy 500 five times. Michael’s son Marco finished second in the Indy 500 as a rookie in 2006 and has been in the top five four times in Indianapolis since then.

Jarett Andretti, John’s son, made his Indy 500 debut in Indy Lights last May. He finished sixth in the race and became the seventh member of the family to drive in Indianapolis.

John Andretti made 476 career starts on the Cup and IndyCar routes and won three times. He spent 17 seasons in NASCAR before retiring in 2010. Of his 12 appearances in the Indy 500, his best result came in 1991 when he finished fifth.

Colon cancer was diagnosed in April 2017 by John Andretti. His wife Nancy, son Jarett and daughter Olivia survive him.