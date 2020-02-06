Inequality of BPD public examination school process exposed – Boston Herald

North End mother Lisa Green had already heard everything about the honored Hub exam schools long before her daughter took the admission test and entered the Boston Latin School elite.

Parents gave green tips on how to get her children to the playground at the prestigious exam schools of the city.

“I heard about it in the sandbox,” Green told me on Thursday, “and I thought everyone heard about it in the sandbox.”

But Green learned that that was not always the case and that she is working on changing that.

“The ironic part is, in the neighborhoods where people have a choice, everyone knows everything,” says Green, a member of the Boston Coalition for Education Equity. “And in the neighborhoods where nobody has a choice, they know nothing about this.”

Public school officials in Boston came under fire this week, accused of abusing test scores and hampering the chances of colored students to attend exam courses.

The head of the exam seller – who has been working with Boston for 25 years – warned school officials last April that he was planning to break ties with the city. The dispute was only made public this week when the Messenger and other media reported about it.

In an e-mail to school officials, Thomas Rochon, president of the Education Research Bureau, said that the use of exam scores by BPS “propelled the admission results that keep students belonging to underrepresented groups disproportionately high, giving them access to educational opportunities at exam schools is limited. “

Equally worrying is that Rochon said he had been tackling this issue with BPD for eight years. The unveiling is the newest black eye for the city’s schools and a new hurdle for disadvantaged children.

Going to exam schools – Boston Latin School, Boston Latin Academy and the John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science – is far from simple and even more difficult for color students. White students make up respectively 45% and 30% of the population at Boston Latin School and Boston Latin Academy.

Community leaders have called for changes to the exam training admission process, including a test that better reflects what children learn at BPD schools.

Many city parents think they are doomed if their child does not go to an exam school. The lucky ones can afford to send their children to a private school.

But what about the children and families who do not have the resources or support?

Green said that many parents are not aware of exam schools and that the city needs more help. She also suggested that an elected school committee, instead of one appointed by Mayor Martin Walsh, would make more voices heard from parents.

“It must be a fair system,” said Green. “The only way to get different results is to change the system.”

The city owes that to its children.