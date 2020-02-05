Inexpensive cheap theatrics from both parties at State of the Union address | Sun Times Letters

In his farewell speech, President George Washington warned of bias. He was concerned that political polarization could lead to the fall of the Republic.

On Tuesday evening we saw examples of extreme political polarization on both sides, while we looked at the state of the Union of President Trump.

Trump has awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to rush Limbaugh, although Limbaugh has been one of the most polarizing figures in American politics for decades. Instead of granting this honor to Limbaugh at this time, Trump could have given Limbaugh the medal at a separate White House ceremony. Similarly, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi showed extreme political bias when she tore a copy of Trump’s speech.

For decades, the address of the State of the Union has been too theatrical and biased, especially in the age of television. For the sake of the Republic, we must return to an earlier practice, started by Thomas Jefferson, of presidents who have only submitted a written speech that is then read by a clerk to the assembled congress.

Peter V. Grafner, Forest Glen

Who says Mayor Pete can’t win?

Yes, the number of votes in the Caucus in Iowa was a major disaster, but it does not alter the fact that an obscure, young, gay mayor from South Bend, Indiana, apparently won the majority of the votes and delegates in our first Democratic primary.

Pete Buttigieg is not a billionaire, well-known national politician or reality TV presenter. But he is such an extraordinary person – intelligent, capable, empathetic, friendly, inclusive and precise on the issues – that he has risen to the top of a huge group of excellent candidates who become president.

The conventional wisdom is that Buttigieg cannot win – but maybe he can. We would have a candidate with dignity, intellectual curiosity, character and charisma who would ridicule Donald Trump’s bombast.

Carol Kraines, Deerfield

Kim Foxx howls

Cook County State attorney Kim Foxx says her office is now the “model for the nation.” That is hilarious. The moral corruption and the rumbling that she demonstrated in the Jussie Smollett case remains a black eye for Chicago.

Mike Viola, Bartlett

Democrats are sitting on their hands

During President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech, those lagging republicans once again demonstrated their divisions and applauded the performance of the United States, rather than showing unity by staying in their seats like the Democrats did. Bad Republicans!

Larry Casey, Forest Glen