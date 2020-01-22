Inexpensive iPhone will start production next month

divide

As the company plans to fill a larger portion of the global smartphone market in front of its 5G phones later in 2020, Apple Inc. suppliers are reportedly planning to put together a new low-cost iPhone next month. According to Bloomberg, the technology company should officially launch the phone in March.

Assembly work for the new phone is reported to be between Wistron Corp., Pegatron Corp. and Hon Hai Precision Industry.

The new device is believed to have a Touch ID button on the home page that uses technology Apple is already using to select a fingerprint sensor that resembles most Android competitors on the display. It has the same processor as the iPhone 11, Apple’s current flagship, but no biometric Face ID authentication.

The phone would be the first cheaper version of the iPhone from iPhone SE. It will have a 4.7-inch display and will look similar to the 2017 iPhone 8. A cheaper offer could help the technology company better deal with the fast growing and competitively priced emerging economies, particularly India. The country is overrun by Android competitors, whose price is less than $ 200.

In separate news, a report surfaced in early January that iPhone sales in China rose 18 percent last month. The company shipped around 3.2 million smartphones this month, compared to 2.7 million a year earlier. Apple saw a drop in sales after peaking in 2015 when the company saw increased competition from competitors and longer upgrade cycles.

Huawei Technologies was particularly successful in this country, contributing 43 percent to all phone shipments in the third quarter of 2019. The company has also seen pressure from Washington regarding the security of its technology, as all major companies in China are regulated by the state.

