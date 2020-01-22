Infants tried to stop the mother from killing her three children: court documents

PHOENIX (AP) – A woman arrested on suspicion of killing her three young children told investigators that she had suffocated her son and two daughters with her hands, police said in court files.

Investigators say Rachel Henry told them she had thwarted her 3-year-old son’s attempt to protect his 1-year-old sister. The boy kicked and hit his mother and called for her to stop, but Henry chased him away according to court records.

The records released after the mother first appeared in court on Tuesday indicated that 22-year-old Henry had a methamphetamine addiction. It is not known whether Henry, who is imprisoned for $ 3 million in murder, has been appointed a lawyer who can comment on her behalf.

Investigators say the 1-year-old girl was the first to be killed, followed by her 3-year-old brother and 7-month sister. “Rachel put all the children on the living room couch as if they were taking a nap,” the police wrote.

A relative who lives in the house called the police late Monday.

Firefighters received a call from home and reported drowning. Relatives initially believed that illness could have been a factor, but the police said she was confident that the mother had killed the children.

Henry’s family had recently moved to Arizona from Oklahoma.

According to spokesman Darren DaRonco, there were no previous contacts or abuse reports in Arizona in which the family was involved.