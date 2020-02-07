INFINITE Sungjong shows support for Sunggyu’s first solo concert after military service

INFINITE members enjoyed a mini meeting!

On February 7, Sunggyu held the first day of his solo concert “Shine Encore” at the SK Olympic Handball Arena in Seoul. This is the first time that Sunggyu has met fans on stage after being removed from military service on January 8.

After the concert, Sunggyu posted a photo of him and Sungjong behind the scenes. The youngest member of INFINITE is currently serving in the military as a public servant after enlisting on July 22 of last year.

Sunggyu brandished a slogan that said, “It’s best when I’m with you,” which are the lyrics to his 2018 song “Don’t Move.” He also added some cute hashtags about the meeting with his fans. He wrote: “Sunggyu who really wanted to see INSPIRIT” and “It’s better when Sunggyu is with INSPIRIT.”

(#INFINITE) (?) # 김성규 Concert solo #SHINE_ENCORE 를 마치고 # 인 스피릿 이 _ 너무 너무 _ 만나고 _ 싶었던 _ 성규 # 성규 는 _ 역시 _ 인 스피릿 과 _ 함께 _ 있을 _ 때가 _ 좋아 ❣️ pic.twitter. com / 8Eul86dsIS

– INFINITE Official (@Official_IFNT) February 7, 2020

Rock group Nell also attended the Sunggyu concert. Member INFINITE shared a photo of him with Nell in his dressing room. He added, “And thank you to Nell for encouraging me. Really! “Sunggyu has already talked about the group’s impact on his career and Nell’s Kim Jong Wan has produced his solo albums” 27 “and” 10 Stories “.

Sunggyu has been busy since his military release. He is currently appearing as a permanent member of MBC’s new variety show “Birds of A Feather” and will appear in the February 8 episode of “Ask Us Anything”.

How do you feel in this article?