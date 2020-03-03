infinite’s-l-encounters-the-world-as-a-cat-turned-human-in-preview-for-“meow,-the-solution-boy”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Meow, the Key Boy” has discovered new stills of INFINITE’s L.

“Meow, the Solution Boy,” primarily based on a webtoon of the identical title, is a fantasy passionate comedy about a cat who transforms into a man. Kim Myung Soo will acquire on the role of the cat Hong Jo, who starts off dwelling a precarious double daily life as each a man and a cat. Together with him is Shin Ye Eun playing Kim Sol Ah, a dog-like human who requires care of Hong Jo.

L stated, “I thought about the drama a lot, so I’m truly nervous. I put a large amount of considered into how I would portray the cat Hong Jo, who harbors cherished reminiscences of when he was a human, as properly as the different thoughts he encounters when he satisfies Kim Sol Ah. With the support of the writer, director, staff associates, and other actors, I’m getting the answers to my concerns as we make ‘Meow, the Mystery Boy.’ Please tune in to the first episode of the drama, which we’ve all labored hard to make.”

A source from the drama explained, “We consider there is no 1 who can engage in Hong Jo, the very first character of its variety, other than Kim Myung Soo (L). He proved this throughout the initially script reading. Remember to glimpse ahead to the transformation of Kim Myung Soo and the wonderful performing to arrive.”

“Meow, the Top secret Boy” premieres March 25 and will be offered on Viki.

