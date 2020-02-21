[infinite’s-l-undergoes-magical-transformation-in-future-romance-drama-with-shin-ye-eun]

KBS 2TV’s forthcoming drama “Meow, the Mystery Boy” has unveiled its to start with posters!

Dependent on a webtoon of the similar title, “Meow, the Secret Boy” is a fantasy-intimate comedy about a cat who transforms into a human for mysterious causes. INFINITE’s L will star as Hong Jo, the warm-hearted cat who helps mend his lonely owner’s psychological wounds, though Shin Ye Eun will perform Kim Sol Ah, a pup-like woman who would make the life-modifying decision to adopt a cat.

On February 21, the future drama introduced a poster of L in character as Hong Jo, carrying a playful smirk and a hoodie emblazoned with the impression of himself in his cat kind. The poster, which is as strikingly blue as the cat’s eyes, also bears the intriguing caption, “The very first man or woman that I keep in mind.”

The caption raises the dilemma of when Hong Jo’s recollections 1st get started, irrespective of whether he’s referring to his life as a cat or as a human, and—perhaps most importantly of all—who that individual could possibly be.

A further poster for the drama exhibits Hong Jo as a cat, together with the phrase “Welcome” (the literal translation of the drama’s Korean title) in different languages.

The producers of “Meow, the Mystery Boy” commented, “The character of Hong Jo is equally a incredibly special cat and a very unique guy. We’re grateful to Kim Myung Soo [L’s given name] for portraying the distinctive and troublesome Hong Jo with each poise and depth.”

They additional, “Please look forward to Kim Myung Soo’s passionate acting in ‘Meow, the Top secret Boy.’”

“Meow, the Solution Boy” premieres on March 25 at 10 p.m. KST and will be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama beneath!

Enjoy Now

Supply (1)