INFINITE’s Sunggyu talks about getting to know Ji Chang Wook, Kang Ha Neul and more in the military

INFINITE’s Sunggyu talked about serving in the military with famous fellow soldiers!

Sunggyu made his first appearance on a variety show since his release from the military by appearing as a guest in the January 22 episode of MBC’s “Radio Star”. He shared that a week after his release, he had already returned to work at the place of rest.

When he mentioned that his colleagues Dongwoo and Sungyeol are now in the military, Sunggyu told them via video message, “Have strength, soldiers!”

Sunggyu explained how he became close during his military service with actors Kang Ha Neul and Ji Chang Wook, Onew from SHINee, Jo Kwon, Xiumin from EXO and Yoon Ji Sung. He shared that they could easily get acquainted because they approached each other as fellow soldiers and not as elders or juniors.

He made everyone laugh, revealing, “When we meet, we talk about each other’s success. We have something in common because we have all gone through difficult times. “

“Ji Chang Wook told me that during a really difficult time, he ate rice with just salt on it,” said Sunggyu. “I didn’t want to lose, so I said that when I lived in a goshiwon, the only thing I ate was the rice and unlimited eggs that they provided for free.” A goshiwon is a type of small apartment that is generally rented by students studying for an important exam.

Asked about their lives now, Sunggyu said, “We are all fine.” He was pushed to talk about him in particular and said, “For me too, I could not say that I am having trouble. It’s been 10 years since I started, and my group has done things like world tours and concerts. However, I am still ambitious. “

Later, Sunggyu explained how, when he first met Kang Ha Neul, he was curious to see if he really respected his reputation as someone who was full of praise for his good deeds.

“What I discovered is that Ha Neul is really like that,” he said. “He takes really good care of others. He would even clean the ears of his fellow soldiers. When the hosts expressed their shock, Sunggyu agreed, “It’s not an easy thing to do. “

“It is because we are a family,” he said. “He would clean other people’s ears like a mother.” Also, if someone has a button, they’ll blow it up for them. “

While in the military, Sunggyu, Ji Chang Wook, Kang Ha Neul, Onew and Jo Kwon appeared in the musical “Shinheung Military Academy”. Sunggyu also recorded a military song with idols and other celebrities like Xiumin, Yoon Ji Sung, Jo Kwon, and more.

Watch “Radio Star” below!

Watch now

Source (1) (2)

Top center and right: Xportsnews

How do you feel in this article?