INFINITE’s Sunggyu talks about returning from the military and expresses love for colleagues and fans

INFINITE’s Sunggyu shared his thoughts on his group and his fans.

On February 9, Sunggyu held the last day of his three-day solo concert “Shine Encore” at the Olympic Gymnasium in Handball SK. Sunggyu met fans on stage for the first time since his military release during the concert “Shine Encore”.

After opening with “Shine” and “Till Rise”, he said, “It’s so nice to see you. Thank you very much for coming today. You don’t have to shout a lot, so I hope that you can wear your masks and watch safely. “

The room was filled with fans eager to see their idol on stage. Due to the continued spread of the coronavirus, spectators had to use hand sanitizers and have their temperatures checked before entering. Inside, all the spectators wore masks while watching the concert.

Sunggyu shared stories from his military service at the start of the show. “It has been about a month since I went out,” he said. “I tried not to talk about the military, but I only have stories about the military because it is the most recent event (in my life).”

He continued, “I served in the military and participated in a musical with a colleague Sungyeol. (Actor) Kim Min Suk was also there, and he was in my agency. “Speaking of how the actor left Woollim Entertainment, he said,” I thought Min Suk had a misunderstanding (with the agency), so I spoke to him on behalf of the agency. He had a drink with the CEO separately, and they purified the air. I felt like I was the bridge of love (between them). “

“They are both friends I have known since I was young, so it was nice to see them in the military,” said Sunggyu. “We have all gone through tough times, so each of us has talked a lot about our successes.”

Members of INFINITE, Nam Woohyun and Sungjong, who currently serve in the military as public servants, attended the concert. Sungjong was also on the first day of the concert. Referring to his colleagues, Sunggyu said, “I was shocked because Woohyun came into my dressing room with a chubby look. He told me not to talk about his weight gain. You can never gain weight without doing it at that time. Because the members came, the atmosphere became pleasant and I felt excited. “

He continued, “I wanted to sing with the members” before I sang INFINITE’s “Clock”. Sunggyu commented, “Woohyun and Sungjong are probably looking forward to playing when they hear this song. Earlier, they said, “I feel like the energy in my body is flowing after coming to the concert hall. I want to (play) too. “I hope the two members serve well and that we can sing this song again when we meet in the future.”

Sunggyu also shared his thoughts on the 10th anniversary of his debut. “INFINITE is a much larger group than I am. When I started, I was very worried about whether I could continue to promote, but I worked hard. I thank the members and all of you. We have been together for a long time, so make fun memories together until our 20th and 30th birthdays. “

After the concert, Sunggyu shared many photos of the concert, including a selfie, a group photo with fans, a backstage photo with Woohyun and Sungjong, and one of him waving a banner that said, “S ‘please remember this beautiful moment’. comforting hashtags for his fans, such as “The best moments I started with INSPIRIT will accumulate to become history” and “I love you today, tomorrow and always.”

