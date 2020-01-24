Infinity Train: masterpiece of healing traumas

Cartoon Network’s Infinity Train is a strangely beautiful show. The anthology series was designed by Owen Dennis, a storyboard artist of the long-time cartoon network series Regular Show, and can easily be summarized as a young girl who embarks on an emotional adventure in an apparently endless train towards nowhere Infinity train is.

Okay, so the train is a metaphor for therapy.

The first book begins with a teenage woman named Tulip (Ashley Johnson, Recess) who has difficulty coping with the emotional consequences of her parents’ divorce. She runs away from home and lands on the train with a mysterious number on her hand. In the end, she takes a trip with a weird-speaking robot ball called One-One and a Corgie king called Atticus to find out the secret of the train. If we follow her, we’ll see the number on her hand rise and fall, depending on what action she takes and how she allows herself to deal with the emotional problems that she has suppressed so far.

It has been found that the train was created for people to find out their feelings through a series of quests that would eventually lead to their release. However, their number can go up or down (you guessed it) infinitely.

Tulip’s adventure is fairly straightforward since a hero wants to go home. The train allows her to deal with the fact that her parents weren’t really together and that her divorce was actually a good thing. Tulip itself is not a perfect Pollyanna. She is stubborn, a little selfish and often so stubborn that she misses things around her. That is why it is absolutely satisfying to see her become this more emotionally mature person over the course of 10 episodes of eleven minutes.

However, the second book is based on the series and plays with morals what the train can do to people. Book Two follows MT (Mirror Tulip), the breakaway Tulip Mirror Self that continues its attempts to avoid the two reflection officers introduced in the seventh episode, “The Chrome Car.” MT escapes from her car and is on the run in front of the reflection police, who either want to kill her or bring her back to her mirror world. She finally meets with Jesse and a supernatural deer, whom they call Alan Dracula.

This season is all about personality and individuality. MT wants to live beyond what it meant to be tied to Tulip and spends the entire season proving that she is and can live. She thought about being there for Tulip only until she died, and then either becoming a member of the Reflection Police or losing her entire identity.

Jesse is a human lover who often allowed peer pressure to turn him into an offensive idiot, especially when it came to his brother Nate and the “Man Test” episode, which is painful to look at because of the way young Men speak, speak honestly, feel compelled to conform to masculinity. It’s almost as if Peggy Orenstein wrote it himself.

We also see that there are a lot of people on the train who don’t want to leave. It is unrealistic to be drawn into a strange supernatural environment without proper instruction and to be expected to only grow and mature. We meet The Apex, a group of Lord of the Flies-like teenagers who have decided to thrive on the train and try to get as many as possible – without worrying about their problems and without rules that force them to do so ,

The end of Book Two is beautiful and thoughtful, and I’m shocked at how many shows can’t produce twelve-hour episodes that work as well as a show like Infinity Train. It’s a little masterpiece and I recommend it to anyone who hasn’t tried it yet. It hits you right in the feelings.

