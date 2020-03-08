Inflatable Fashion: Would you wear these pants and why they might stay here – fashion and trends

Would you wear pants that made you look like a pretty eccentric court jersey? You can, if you know the ideas behind them.

The inflator of fashion has a moment, on the ramps of the London Fashion Institute. These ramps are used to being bizarre – other recent collections include, for example, clothes for living dead in a morgue (really, what and why?).

But inflatable clothing is constantly going viral and sparking interest from the fashion fraternity because of the fresh new look it offers and the ideas that break the silhouette.

Indian menswear designer, Harikrishnan (who has only one name), walked the runway in cut-off jackets paired with brightly colored striped pants that fit at the waist and cuffs, but seamlessly carried a balloon. This was for his graduation show at the London College of Fashion about three weeks ago.

Last May, Fredrik Tjærandsen, a fashion student at London’s Central Saint Martins, had models enclosed in giant rubber spheres that wrapped their bodies and heads and could drop to form jelly-like puffy dresses.

For the San Kim fashion student at the University of Westminster in Kim, held in June 2019, the models wore air-filled outfits embellished with puffy, colorful bags combined with jeans.

Changing perspective

“Design is taking a whole new turn with Gen Z showing off its talent using a maximalist approach,” says Narresh Kukreja, creative director at Indian design house, Shivan & Narresh. “They bring a fresh perspective to the industry.”

Harikrishnan told the media that his goal was to attract people to question the proportions we are used to seeing every day and play with acquaintance and strangeness to counter “stereotypical, predetermined perceptions of the human perspective.”

He said he was inspired by playing with his dog; the thought of what different people must look like from that perspective – all ballooned and almost unrecognizable.

Kim said his collection was inspired by Sigmund Freud’s theories on psychosexual development – and that’s why he tried to pair opposite ideas like child and adult, playfulness and seriousness, clumsiness and sophistication.

Get off the runway

In a time of body neutrality and body positivity – based on the idea that the body does not need to be evaluated and evaluated at all – these designs evoke the standard shapes held by most of the fashion industry, says Shivan Bhatiya, chief designer at Shivan and Narresh . “These designs erase preconceived notions of physical standards because of their inflated shape.”

Can the trend ever get off the runway and into the real world? The elements could, Kukreya believes. Especially among the experimental generation who use fashion to express their personality in bold new ways.

How it is made

Harikrishnan used latex for his collection as it stretches and has the ability to exaggerate in creations, bringing to life his vision.

Tjærandsen made his collection of natural rubber and inflated each dress with thousands of liters of oxygen. The biggest bubble in his collection took about an hour to inflate before performing.

