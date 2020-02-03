Influenced by the Yale Co-op on men’s clothing

The latest version of the Yale co-op shirt.

It’s been 20 years since Yale Co-op closed its doors, but the impact of business on men’s clothing – and style in general – can still be felt today. At Ivy Style, Christopher Sharp looked back on the history of the co-op and explored why it mattered. First, he found that “alumni, teachers, students, and employees” could join at a remarkably low price. Sharp puts it at $ 1 a year; A 1985 article mentions that incoming Yale students could acquire 4-year membership at this point. Either way it’s a bargain.

The clothing sold in the co-op helped establish a particular style for men’s fashion – but shopping there was a gesture in itself. Sharp writes that the love story author (and Yale professor) Eric Segal fought the accusations of being partially sold out, citing his buying habits for men’s clothing. “I buy my clothes, boots, a sports shirt and a suede suit from the cooperative,” said Segal in 1971.

A 1985 New York Times article summarized the cooperative’s calling:

The co-op has long evolved as Yale’s commercial alter ego by selling 1,000 dozen Oxford shirts, selling Yale trivia from chairs to shoes, and offering browsers the largest bookstore between New York and Boston.

The cooperative was distributed by a Barnes & Noble in 1997 and closed a few years later. But the legacy of history can be seen in many places: on its website, GANT shows a nostalgic look back at its t-shirt line for business. “When the Ivy League look exploded, the Yale Co-op was the nexus of the new style,” the article said.

More recently, the Yale co-op shirt has made a comeback via Vineyard Vines – the announcement was made in 2019. (This follows an earlier revival of the shirts in 2011.) And apparently you can buy them at Barnes & Noble that is occupying now the location of the old cooperative. Sometimes the story can be circular in the strangest way.

