Influencer hires Danny Crutchley as a creative strategist

Influencer announced Danny Crutchley’s appointment as creative strategist.

Crutchley will oversee the influencer creative team and will work closely with influencer CEO Ben Jeffries, CVO (and world-famous YouTuber and inventor) Caspar Lee, and customer service manager Nik Speller.

In a joint statement, Jeffries and Lee said: “We are so proud of the creative campaigns that the influencer team has carried out over the past year, and we are excited to bring Danny on board to take it even further. Danny’s proven experience in similar roles will be invaluable as influencers continue to experience a new era of creativity in the influencer marketing industry. “

Crutchley brings a wealth of creative experience to the role after previously holding senior creative positions at EX.CO (formerly Playbuzz), Native and Bauer Media. During his last position at EX.CO, he was responsible for overseeing all commercial partnerships from idea to delivery.

He commented: “All it took was a conversation about the principles, values ​​and vision of influencers, and I took the chance to join the team. Their infectious commitment to creativity and culture is reflected in their approach, extraordinary work for their network of customers and world-class talent. It doesn’t happen often that you get the opportunity to take a new path in creative growth. I look forward to becoming part of the next chapter of creative success as a creative strategist. “

Crutchley’s appointment follows the £ 3 million (A $ 3.6 million) Series A funding that Influencer received from Puma Private Equity in September. The company announced that it will use the funds to expand its team of industry-leading experts, double its workforce by the end of the year, and drive new innovations for its technology platform.

Influencer is also opening its first US office in New York, led by CEO Ben Jeffries. Expansion to the west coast is planned for later this year.

