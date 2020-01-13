Influenza B strain soars in SoCal

Loading...

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Sick patients are flooding doctors’ offices as flu spreads over southern California.

This year, a particularly potent B strain of the virus appears to be the cause of many diseases.

However, the influenza A virus also appears to be increasing.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have so far been 9.7 million cases of influenza in the United States this season, with 87,000 hospitalizations and 4,800 deaths.

Samantha Franco sees for herself how dangerous the flu can be for people who were otherwise healthy.

Her daughter Jaden Carrillo is now fighting for her life after contracting the flu.

Jaden is an athlete and was still in good health, says his mom. For the past eight days, she has been hospitalized for what started as a simple cold.

“Before, I thought that people got the flu, you have a fever for a few days, cough, congestion and you recover,” said Franco. “Now I see the severity and I’m like wow it’s serious, this flu virus is serious and it can be deadly.”

She was diagnosed with influenza B, then pneumonia and developed a bacterial infection in her blood. Friday, she was put on respiratory assistance.

Dr Bernard Camins, medical director for the prevention of infections with mont. The Sinai Hospital said the flu can often lead to secondary complications.

“Someone who may have been sick with the flu and then recovered but is sick again is a potential sign of bacterial pneumonia as a complication,” he said.

Franco shares his daughter’s story in the hope that she can help others and encourage people to get the flu shot.

“I didn’t think it would happen to my child. You hear about these stories, but you think it can’t happen to me. My child is in good health. But it did happen.

The good news, however, is that Jaden appears to be showing signs of improvement and doctors hope that she will recover enough to no longer need life-saving care in a few days.

The CDC says it sees high levels of ambulatory influenza cases, but hospitalization and death rates related to pneumonia and flu remain relatively low.

The early domination of the influenza B virus seems to hit children the hardest, with 32 pediatric deaths so far this season – the most early in the season since the CDC started following 16 years ago.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.