[INFOGRAPHICS: The Important Numbers You Want To Know After A Wild Super Tuesday]

Subsequent the major night time of voting in the Democratic primaries, two candidates have formally emerged from the pack: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former Vice President Joe Biden. The two dominated Super Tuesday, winning all but a person [American Samoa] of the 14 states on the night time.

When Sanders and Biden stood out, other hopefuls like previous New York Town Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) will have to re-examine their campaigns. The Democratic Countrywide Conference — which decides who will operate for President — is a minor more than 3 months away, and Super Tuesday was a massive move toward a potential nomination.

Right here are the crucial figures from Tuesday night and what they signify heading forward.

Coming into Tuesday, four caucuses resulted in three unique winners, with the only candidate successful extra than a single state getting Sanders. Sanders and Biden took management Tuesday, with the map exhibiting Biden’s energy in the South, and Sanders popularity in the West.

Ahead of Sanders picked up a essential victory in California, Biden was dominating with black voters, leading MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow to say Sanders “got walloped” in the South.

Biden took Virginia and North Carolina early, right before tacking on Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Alabama. He was also productive in the north, using Massachusetts away from Warren, her dwelling state, and Sanders. Biden also was appeared to be aided by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) crucial endorsement to acquire in Minnesota.

Aside from California, he also took home Vermont, his home point out. As of 9 a.m. EST., Maine is however close to call, but Biden holds a slight guide with above 80% votes counted.

On a evening the place Warren didn’t gain in a one point out, her most disappointing loss arrived on her household turf, a fall from grace for a candidate that led in polling at moments very last calendar year.

It wasn’t shut in Massachusetts, where by she lost to Biden by about 12 share points and completed 3rd to Sanders, who completed with over 26% of the vote. Following weeks of powerful debating, her struggles on Tuesday could critically wound her campaign going forward.

Whilst the total quantities of delegates could shift as votes come in, Biden has overtaken Sanders with 453 delegates, to Sanders 382 as of now. It’s essential to be aware that a state like California is however counting votes and the numbers could transform in the coming days just before the March 10 contests.

Warren and Bloomberg unsuccessful to amass around 50 delegates on the night and now encounter questions around irrespective of whether they will remain in the race.

Biden led the evening with nine states obtained — he came into Tuesday with just 1 victory in South Carolina. Bloomberg got his to start with win, albeit the little American Samoa territory, whilst Sanders additional five to his overall.

The greatest quotations of the evening may have appear from the candidates on their own. Biden tweeted out a graphic that claimed #Joementum, a phrase that has picked up steam as his marketing campaign has.

Criticism of Sanders was blended, but pundits and politicians alike didn’t hold again on Bloomberg. Fox News’ Chris Wallace claimed he experienced a “terrible night” and even President Donald Trump tweeted, “The biggest loser tonight, by much, is Mini Mike Bloomberg. His ‘political’ consultants took him for a ride. $700 million washed down the drain, and he received nothing for it but the nickname Mini Mike.”

This post will be updated as far more results arrive in.