Information from County Kern leads to arrest of man suspected of abducting one-year-old child in Illinois

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Illinois officials say information from the Kern County District Attorney’s office has led to the arrest of a man suspected of kidnapping a one-year-old child.

Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office said the Kern County Attorney’s office told them Thursday night that a warrant had been issued for Dallas Copeland, 27, and that Copeland could be under their jurisdiction with a child of 1 year involved in a child abduction case.

MPs arrived at a house in Bunker Hill, Illinois and said they had found the 1 year old child with Copeland and arrested Copeland.

The 1-year-old was taken into police custody, officials from Macoupin County said.

According to Kern County court records, Copeland was sentenced to three years probation in 2018 for identity theft and drug possession. He has recently been charged with new offenses, including driving without a license and possession of drugs that violate his parole.