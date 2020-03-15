Informed PM to pass profit of oil price tag crash but ‘genius’ hiked gasoline excise duty: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | PTI

New Delhi: Getting a dig at Primary Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed he had asked the PM to to pass on the gain of the worldwide oil value crash to Indian individuals, but alternatively “our genius” hiked excise responsibility on fuel.

His jibe at the key minister came a day just after the authorities hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel by a steep Rs 3 per litre just about every to garner about Rs 39,000 crore more revenue.

“Just 3 days back I had requested @PMOIndia to go on the benefit of the world-wide oil price tag crash to Indian individuals, by slashing the price ranges of petrol & diesel in India. Rather of heeding this advice, our genius has long gone and hiked #exciseduty on gas!” Gandhi tweeted.

He also tagged a video clip of a press meeting in which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman purportedly avoids answering a problem on why government has not passed on the benefits of the international oil crash to the individuals.

The former Congress president on Wednesday had accused Key Minister Modi of being as well fast paced “destabilising an elected government” to observe a crash in world oil selling prices this week.

“Hey @PMOIndia, though you ended up chaotic destabilising an elected Congress Govt, you may perhaps have missed noticing the 35 for each cent crash in world-wide oil costs.

“Could you make sure you move on the benefit to Indians by slashing #petrol charges to below 60? per litre? Will help raise the stalled overall economy,” the previous Congress chief experienced mentioned on twitter.

The Congress on Saturday experienced strike out at the government above the hike in excise obligation on petrol and diesel, demanding that the reward of diminished intercontinental crude oil prices really should be passed on to the individuals.

