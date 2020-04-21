Shares of the big IT infusion fell on Tuesday after the company declined to provide revenue for FY21, citing uncertainty amid the spread of COVID-19, which is expected to affect its trading in the near future.

The script cut 3.04 percent lower than the 633.05 rupee in the BSE.

In the NSE, it fell 3.10 percent to close at 633 rupees.

In terms of trading volume, 2.66 shares of the company’s stock were traded from the BSE and more than one crystal stock in the NSE traded during the day.

After Monday’s market hiatus, Infosys reported a 6.3 percent increase in consolidated net profit for the three months to March, but declined to provide a revenue outlook for FY21, citing uncertainty amid the spread of COVID-19.

The country’s second-largest IT company, which saw growth of 8% in March and was worth 23,267 rupees, predicts a downward trend in the near-downtrend due to the global economic downturn.

“Our feeling is that in the near future we will see an impact on our jobs. We don’t have a clear vision of when recovery will return,” Infosys and MD CEO Salil Parekh told reporters.

Park’s views are similar to those of peers such as Wipro and Tata’s consulting services – both of which reported a quarterly profit last week, indicating uncertainty about future trade.

InfSys reports that performance and lower-than-expected earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) marginal performance have been reported by BNP Paribas, head of research at Sherkhan.

Other IT companies also saw sales, with Tata’s consulting services down 4.48 percent, HCL Technologies at 3.23 percent, Mahindra at 2.63 percent and Wipro at 1.74 percent at BSE.