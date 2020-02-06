ING-Bank with solid results for 2019 leads to “difficult” conditions | money

The ING Bank logo can be seen in front of an office in downtown Brussels on November 7, 2012. – Reuters pic

The Hague, February 6 – Dutch banking giant ING today reported “solid” results for 2019 despite a “difficult” environment and continued high costs associated with a money laundering probe.

Last year’s net profit was € 4.78 billion (RM 21.8 billion), slightly above the 2018 figure when a fraud case was fined € 775 million.

According to ING, total income rose by 1.2 percent in 2018 to EUR 18.3 billion.

For the three months to December alone, the largest Dutch bank announced that net profit fell almost 31 percent year-on-year to EUR 880 million, with total income unchanged at EUR 4.44 billion.

“Looking ahead to 2019, we see solid business development despite the challenging (interest rate) environment, geopolitical uncertainties and an increasingly complex and demanding regulatory environment. The fourth quarter of 2019 proved to be challenging, ”said CEO Ralph Hamers in a statement of results.

“I am proud of our economic performance as price discipline and growth have helped counter the pressure of negative interest rates,” added Hamers.

Like most banks, ING was under pressure from the record low rates set by the authorities to boost the economy.

ING also said that fighting financial and economic crime remains a priority. We have reached milestones in our program to improve the management of non-financial risks. “

Investors were not impressed by the results, as ING shares fell almost 1.9 percent in early trading, while the wider Amsterdam market rose 0.5 percent. – AFP

