Ingham bat infestation terrorizes Queensland residents

Residents of a city in North Queensland are plagued by a potentially fatal infestation with fruit bats.

Every day thousands of flying animals swarm over Ingham and terrorize the locals.

“The stench is incredible, the inconvenience they are enduring – you can’t get your laundry on the line,” Hinchinbrook Mayor Roman Jayo told 9News.

The problem has even taken on potentially life-threatening proportions because the large number of bats means that the emergency services are unable to land in the local hospital.

Because it is a protected species, municipalities cannot eradicate it and must find other ways to deal with the colonies, either by smoking or intimidating them with loud noise.

“The residents are overwhelmed if you go to Ingham now – it’s like a powder keg,” said Jayo.