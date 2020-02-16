[inglewood-boutique-celebrates-purely-natural-hair-and-encourages-normal-healing]

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) — Mama Sunshine Treasures is a multi-cultural natural healing boutique found in downtown Inglewood on Current market Street.

Mama Sunshine’s Treasures not only offers pure hair care goods, but also other styles of natural items such as crystals, organic and natural soaps and incense, and all styles of all-natural oils.

“It truly is the only location in Inglewood exactly where you can have a whole normal experience,” Joya Settle also acknowledged as Mama Sunshine explained.

But Mama Sunshine has a individual dedication to natural hair treatment, which is why she produced ‘Mama’s Mud Whip,’ an all-normal hair treatment product or service.

“If it truly is not made by me, it is really ‘Mama-approved,'” Settle stated.

Heather Adams traveled all the way from Crescent, CA to receive Settle’s hair care services.

“I imagine pure hair is critical since it is a section of us,” Adams stated. “It is who we are as African American people today.”

The passion for hair treatment and merchandise production runs deep in Mama Sunshine. She is the grandniece of the late Spalding B. Settle Sr., one particular of the initially black hair treatment makers in the U.S.

“Having care of your purely natural pores and skin and hair and all of individuals points is incredibly vital,” Settle said. “Simply because you only have a person you, so take care of it.”

Mama Sunshine specializes in all kinds of natural protecting hairstyles like locs and two strand twists. She claims currently being a aspect of the industry through the passing of the Crown Act, the laws that prohibits hair discrimination by companies, was empowering.

“The Crown Act is step going ahead to say ‘Hey, this is who I am. This is my natural splendor,'” Settle explained. “It marked in historical past that ‘my attractiveness is vital.”

“I consider it is a dynamic catapult forward for everybody to have interaction in who they actually are,” Ari Boler, the keep supervisor explained.

Mama Sunshine’s Treasures has been situated at 124 S. Industry St, Inglewood, CA 90301 for virtually 11 years now.

Stick to Ashley on social media:

Fb.com/abc7ashleym

Twitter.com/abc7ashleym

Instagram.com/abc7ashleym