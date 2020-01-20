Inglewood man, 32, arrested for beating death of 2-year-old Long Beach boy

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) – A 32-year-old Inglewood man was arrested in the death of a 2-year-old child battered in Long Beach last summer.

Charles Edward Davis Jr., 32, was arrested on Sunday in Inglewood and booked in Long Beach for murder and assault of a child who resulted in death.

He was detained on $ 2 million bond.

Investigators say Davis is responsible for the death of 2-year-old William Meeks III of Long Beach.

According to the police, on June 16, 2019, paramedics transported an injured child to the hospital from the parking lot of a liquor store in block 900 on Daisy Avenue. The child died two days later.

Authorities initially believed that the child may have died from a medical emergency. But an autopsy later determined that the cause of death was blunt head trauma, and the matter was classified as murder.

Investigators believe the child was beaten inside a car, a silver 2016 Hyundai Sonata, which was parked at the liquor store.

Davis is described as an acquaintance of the boy’s mother.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact the Long Beach Police Homicide Detectives at (562)570-7244 or to provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

Police plan to present the case to the public prosecutor’s office this week for indictment.

