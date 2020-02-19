[iniesta-sparks-kobe-to-late-win-in-asian-champions-league]

Vissel Kobe’s Andres Iniesta fights for the ball with Suwon Samsung Bluewings’s Ko Seung-beom (left) throughout the AFC Champions League team G soccer match in Suwon February 19, 2020. — AFP pic

SEOUL, Feb 19 — Barcelona excellent Andres Iniesta established up a final-minute winner as Japan’s Vissel Kobe conquer Suwon Bluewings 1- to continue to be perfect in the AFC Champions League right now.

Elsewhere, Teruhito Nakagawa and Ado Onaiwu plundered two apiece as Yokohama F-Marinos thrashed Sydney FC 4- to emulate their J-League rivals Kobe with two wins out of two in the coronavirus-hit level of competition.

Iniesta, 35, was silent for significantly of the night in Suwon but he eventually unlocked the defence with a by means of-ball to Gotoku Sakai, whose cross was fulfilled to start with-time by Kyogo Furuhashi.

It was much from Kobe’s swashbuckling Champions League introduction very last 7 days, when they became the initially Japanese crew to score five plans on debut with a five-one hammering of Johor Darul Ta’zim.

But it was plenty of to give Kobe an early grip on Team G in a competition missing most Chinese groups so significantly right after their entry was delayed right up until April by the fatal coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, Onaiwu sparked a residence rout for Japanese champions Yokohama immediately after just 12 minutes, turning to smash a deflected, remaining-foot shot earlier Sydney goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne from the edge of the box.

Nakagawa bagged the initial of his quickfire double with an exquisite chip on the half-hour mark to double Yokohama’s gain prior to successfully killing the tie in his team’s up coming assault.

The pint-sized winger pounced on a intelligent move from Thai Theerathon Bunmathan to wriggle free and score with a clinical close-range end as the website visitors, by some distance the A-League’s greatest side, fell apart.

A die-hard Liverpool lover, Yokohama coach Ange Postecoglou, who led Australia to their to start with Asian Cup title in 2015, has introduced his have edition of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp’s substantial, counter-pressing style to the J-League, and his hardworking crew squeezed the daily life out of Sydney.

They continued to suffocate the Aussies immediately after the break and Onaiwu grabbed his 2nd of the evening 5 minutes soon after the restart, tapping residence adhering to a slick exchange among Keita Endo and the industrious Marcos Junior.

Yokohama, who conquer South Korea’s Jeonbuk Motors 2-1 previous 7 days in their Group H opener, hardly ever critically seemed like conceding as they gave the A-League leaders a actuality check in the Asian competitors.

In Suwon, neither aspect could get the ascendancy in the to start with half with Douglas and Thomas Vermaelen both equally heading about for Kobe and Yang Sang-min accomplishing the identical at the other stop.

Kobe’s Leo Osaki just about bundled a cross into his individual objective just prior to 50 %-time and Suwon’s Han Eui-gwon fired into the aspect netting in what have been the game’s closest chances in advance of Furuhashi’s target. — AFP