Initial clinical studies show a new, SARS-like coronavirus

The new coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly in China and surrounding countries, appears to trigger symptoms similar to those of the severe outbreak of acute respiratory distress syndrome [SARS] in 2003, as two new studies show.

Published January 24 in the Lancet Journal. These are the first clinical trials to be performed on patients affected by the new coronavirus called 2019-nCoV. As of Friday morning, there were 830 confirmed cases and 26 deaths in China related to the coronavirus that originated from the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

On Friday, officials from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a second US case of the virus in a person in Illinois. The first case happened to a man in Washington State. Both patients had returned from a trip to China and were being monitored.

The two new studies examine the course of infection in some of the first cases of the Wuhan virus.

In a study, the researchers examined the clinical records, laboratory results, imaging findings, and epidemiological data of the first 41 infected people admitted to the Wuhan hospital between December 16, 2019 and January 2, 2020.

The patients were usually middle-aged, with an average age of 49 years, three quarters were men and two thirds had visited a local fish market, where the virus is believed to have originated.

Similar to the 2003 SARS outbreak in China, most patients infected with the Wuhan coronavirus were healthy with no underlying chronic diseases. And the symptoms were similar to SARS, Chinese researchers led by Bin Cao from China-Japan Friendship Hospital and Capital Medical University in Beijing said.

All hospitalized patients had pneumonia, almost all – 98 percent – had a fever, three quarters developed cough, 44 percent felt tired, and 55 percent had difficulty breathing. However, symptoms such as headache or diarrhea were rare.

On the other hand, “despite some symptoms similar to SARS [such as fever, dry cough, shortness of breath], there are some important differences,” Cao said in a Lancet press release.

For example, people with the new virus would normally not have a runny nose or other upper respiratory symptoms. And very few had bowel symptoms such as diarrhea, which occurred in about a quarter of SARS patients.

According to Cao’s team, about a third of the hospitalized patients developed a serious illness that was sufficient to be taken to the intensive care unit. Six patients died.

Some of these very sick patients have had an immune system disorder known as the “cytokine storm”. However, it is not yet clear how the new virus will affect the immune system, the researchers said.

By January 22, a majority of the patients in the study – 68 percent – had recovered enough to be discharged from the hospital.

In the second study, the first with genetic analysis, the researchers followed the course of 2019-nCoV in a family of seven. Five family members recently traveled to Wuhan and had 2019 nCoV. A family member who had not traveled was also infected with the virus.

None of the infected family members had visited food markets or animals in Wuhan, suggesting that human-to-human transmission was involved.

The seventh family member – a child whose mother said they wore an operating mask while in Wuhan – was not infected with the virus.

A second child was also infected, but showed no clinical symptoms of the disease, according to researchers led by Dr. Kwok-Yung Yuen from the Hong Kong-Shenzhen University Hospital. This suggests that 2019-nCoV could pass from person to person from people who don’t even notice they’re infected, the researchers said.

“Our results are consistent with the transmission of this new corona virus from person to person in hospitals and families, as well as reports of infected travelers in other countries,” said Yuen in the press release. “As asymptomatic infection appears to be possible, disease control must also help isolate patients, track and quarantine contacts as early as possible, inform the public about food and personal hygiene, and ensure that healthcare professionals comply with infection control. “

When examining the course of the disease among the various family members, symptoms appeared to develop within a few days of contact with sick people.

Genetic tests showed that five of the family members carried a form of 2019-nCoV that contained a kind of protein that made it possible to penetrate healthy cells. Yuen’s team could also use samples from two patients to map the entire genome of 2019-nCoV.

“With the improved surveillance network and laboratory capacity developed after the SARS pandemic, China was able to identify this new outbreak within a few weeks and make the virus genome publicly available to control its spread,” said study co-author Dr Rosana Wing-Shan Poon of the University of Hong Kong.

“From the experience with SARS, which started as an animal-to-human transmission, wild game trade should be better regulated to end this potential transmission route,” said Poon. “More research is needed to clarify the potential threat from this emerging virus and asymptomatic cases.”

