[Initial coronavirus dying in the U.S. transpires in Washington condition]

SEATTLE, WA (NBC)– Health and fitness officials in Washington point out explained on Saturday a coronavirus individual has died, NBC affiliate KING in Seattle noted.

The dying is the initially from coronavirus illness COVID-19 in the United States.

The U.S. so far has 66 cases of coronavirus, which consists of 9 people today who have recovered and 4 “presumptive” conditions, which are all those that tested optimistic in area tests with confirmation from the Centers for Disease Management and Prevention pending.

