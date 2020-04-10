Initial findings on coronavirus Gilead drugs; more study is needed

More than half of a group of severely ill coronavirus patients improved after receiving an experimental antiviral drug, although there is no way to know the odds of what happened without the drug because there were no comparison groups, doctors reported today.

The findings published by the New England Journal of Medicine are the first in COVID-19 patients for remdesivir. Gilead medicine studies have shown promise against other coronaviruses in the past and in laboratory tests against causing the current pandemic, which has now claimed more than 100,000 lives.

No drugs are currently approved to treat the disease. At least five large studies are testing remdesivir, and the company has also provided it to more than 1,700 patients on a case-by-case basis.

Today’s findings are about 53 of these patients, ages 23 to 82, are hospitalized in the United States, Europe, Canada and Japan. Thirty-four of them were sick enough to require car breathing.

All were given the drug at an IV for 10 days or as long as they tolerated it.

After 18 days on average, 36 patients, or 68%, need less oxygen or support breathing machines. Eight others worse.

Seven patients died, almost all of them over 70 years old. That 13% mortality rate is lower than seen in some other reports, but no true comparison can be made without a rigorous study testing the drug in similar groups of patients, the authors noted.

A dozen patients had serious problems but it is not clear whether they were from the drug or their illness. Those include septic shock and problems with the kidneys and other organs. Four treatments stopped due to health problems being developed.

“It seems reassuring,” said Dr. Elizabeth Hohmann, a disease infection specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital who is helping lead one of the drug testing studies there. The problems that occurred were not unexpected given the disease, he said.

Dr. Derek Angus, chief of critical care at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center who was not involved with the research, said the recovery rate is good but “there is no way to know from this series if remdesivir was helpful.”

Results from more rigorous studies are expected by the end of this month.