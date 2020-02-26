initial-‘flash-gordon’-comedian-strip-artwork-headed-to-auction

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The initial artwork for the “Flash Gordon” comedian strip is headed for a new realm — the auction block.

The auction house Profiles in Heritage reported Wednesday that it will market the drawing on March 31. The pencil-and-ink drawing by artist Alex Raymond was to start with printed in January 1934, and the series swiftly grew in affect, spawning flicks and inspiring afterwards science fiction tales like “Star Wars.”

Profiles in Heritage states it is the to start with time the artwork is up for sale.

The first tale, drawn on a big illustration board, in a number of panels usually takes Flash Gordon from remaining a passenger on a airplane to staying a hostage on a rocket headed toward a world on a collision class with Earth.

The “Flash Gordon” strip was commissioned as a competitor to the Buck Rogers collection. Raymond, who died in 1956, was praised for the artistry of his strips.

The auction will also feature a further Raymond creation, “Jungle Jim,” his solution to the Tarzan character.