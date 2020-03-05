initially-musical-for-‘katy-keene’-has-been-disclosed,-airing-in-2-months!

Katy Keene is using on it is initial musical!

In the forthcoming episode “A Major Swing”, the forged will complete music from the 1990s musical Kiss Of The Spider Lady.

Those with musical performances include things like Jonny Beauchamp (Ginger/Jorge), Lucy Hale (Katy), Ashleigh Murray (Josie), Julia Chan (Pepper), Nathan Lee Graham (Francois), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Luisa Lopez), and Candace Maxwell (Didi).

In “A Large Swing”, Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) is putting stress on Katy to design a wedding day dress that would be job transforming for her. Jorge needs to continue to keep pushing his vocation forward, so he decides to set on a exhibit. Josie is disappointed that practically nothing has occur from her EP occasion. Meanwhile, Pepper turns to Alexander (Lucien Laviscount) and Xandra (Camille Hyde) for an financial commitment option.

Be sure to tune in to Katy Keene on Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW, with the musical episode airing on March 19th.