[initially-photograph-of-brixton-hill-strike-and-run-victim-killed-in-the-course-of-law-enforcement-pursuit]

Police have released the 1st picture of a female who was killed in an alleged hit-and-operate incident in Brixton Hill.

Anisha Vidal-Garner, from Epping, was 20 yrs old when she sadly died on Wednesday (February 19) evening.

Emergency companies were known as to the scene in south London at all around nine.45pm.

The car or truck involved in the incident was afterwards discovered close by.

Bouquets have been still left at the scene where the 20-yr-outdated misplaced her lifestyle.

Anisha’s household have compensated tribute to a ‘loving, caring and smart woman’.

In accordance to police, the vehicle did not prevent and was found deserted shut to the scene.

The Directorate of Experienced Criteria and Unbiased Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) have been educated as is routine.

The IOPC has taken the decision to independently look into the incident.

Law enforcement have charged a gentleman with 3 offences linked to the road targeted visitors collision. He is because of to seem in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Courtroom on Monday, February 24 at 10am.