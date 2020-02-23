[initially-picture-of-youthful-lady-killed-immediately-after-staying-strike-by-auto-in-brixton-hill]

We will use your email tackle only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivacy Detectfor aspects of your information protection legal rights Invalid Email

Police have introduced the initially impression of a girl who was killed in an alleged strike-and-operate incident in Brixton Hill.

Anisha Vidal-Garner, from Epping, was 20 many years previous when she regrettably died on Wednesday (February 19) night.

Crisis expert services ended up named to the scene in south London at around 9.45pm.

The car or truck included in the incident was later on located close by.

Bouquets have been still left at the scene where the 20-calendar year-outdated shed her life.

Anisha’s family have paid tribute to a ‘loving, caring and intelligent woman’.

In accordance to police, the car or truck did not prevent and was observed abandoned close to the scene.

The Directorate of Skilled Requirements and Impartial Office environment for Law enforcement Perform (IOPC) have been knowledgeable as is program.

The IOPC has taken the decision to independently examine the incident.

Law enforcement have billed a gentleman with 3 offences connected to the road website traffic collision. He is because of to show up in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, February 24 at 10am.