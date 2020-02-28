[initially-scenario-of-coronavirus-confirmed-in-the-netherlands]

A Health and fitness and Human Products and services staff member stands in front of a coronavirus worldwide map all through a tour of the ‘secretary’s procedure centre’ as aspect of a coronavirus activity pressure assembly at the Office of Wellness and Human Providers (HHS) in Washington Feb

THE HAGUE, Feb 28 — The initial situation of the novel coronavirus in the Netherlands was detected on Thursday, in a affected person who experienced travelled to northern Italy, the worst strike location in Europe, the nationwide general public overall health institute introduced.

People who have been in “close contact” with the person have been examined and the affected person positioned in isolation in a medical center in the southern town of Tilburg, the Nationwide Institute for Community Health and the Natural environment (RIVM) claimed.

The public health entire body recommended all people in the place to be careful to steer clear of extra bacterial infections.

“I am in immediate speak to with (Wellbeing Minister) Bruno Bruins, between other individuals, on the actions taken to prepare our nation for this,” Prime Minister Mark Rutte claimed on Twitter, incorporating that he hoped the individual would make a restoration.

The gentleman involved experienced frequented Italy’s Lombardy region. Numerous towns in northern Italy have been put in quarantine. — AFP