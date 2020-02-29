[Initially US coronavirus death described]

UNDATED (AP) – Officers in Washington state say a guy has died of COVID-19, the first these types of loss of life in the United States.

The new virus is a member of the coronavirus family and is a shut cousin to the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past. Most COVID-19 infections result in gentle symptoms, which include coughing and fever, however some can develop into extra critical and guide to pneumonia. Older men and women, especially those with persistent health problems these as heart or lung condition, are in particular vulnerable. Wellbeing officials think it spreads largely from droplets when an infected individual coughs or sneezes, very similar to how the flu spreads.