Injured Dortmund captain Reus misses PSG duel | Sports

Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus in action with Philipp Bargfrede von Werder Bremen during the third round DFB Cup game at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, February 5, 2019. – Reuters image

BERLIN, February 5 – Borussia Dortmund suffered a blow today after it was announced that captain Marco Reus had suffered a muscle injury that should exclude him from the Champions League first leg against Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16.

In a statement, Dortmund said the 30-year-old should be “around four weeks away” after yesterday’s injury in the 2: 3 defeat in the German Cup at Werder Bremen on 18 February.

However, he should be back in Paris for the second leg on March 11th.

The German striker will be a big mistake for Dortmund as he scored twelve goals this season and prepared seven more.

Sensational teenage sensation Erling Braut Haaland scored his eighth goal in just four games for Dortmund in Bremen, but couldn’t stop his new team from getting out of the cup. – AFP