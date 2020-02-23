injured-manatee,-calf-rescued-in-florida-waters

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Sun Sentinel) — A female manatee and its calf have been rescued after wildlife specialists found them injured in Florida.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports the pair is being treated for wounds and infections at the Miami Seaquarium. The mother was found Saturday with boat strike wounds. The female calf has a wound on her underside.
Rescuers initially spotted the mother on Tuesday swimming sideways, which indicates lung damage.
On Wednesday, they swam away and disappeared.
After Saturday’s rescue, both were started on antibiotics, and veterinarians will drain liquid or air from the mother’s chest.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance
one Rays fan has high expectations for the upcoming season
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Beautiful day ahead before turning warmer, more humid this week
Volunteers beautify garden in honor of Carlie Brucia in Sarasota
1 dead, 5 hospitalized after crash sends car into Tampa canal
Woman’s body found at Tampa park, police investigating
Thousands turn out for first day of Gasparilla Distance Classic
2 teens killed, 14-year-old injured after head-on collision with semi on US-92
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunshine returns but cool temps stick around for one more day
Low temps have people seeking warmth inside businesses, cold weather shelters
Hillsborough deputies arrest 2 men in computer scheme that targeted victims across US
Trending Stories