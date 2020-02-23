Injured manatee, calf rescued in Florida waters

By
Nellie McDonald
-
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Sun Sentinel) — A female manatee and its calf have been rescued after wildlife specialists found them injured in Florida.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports the pair is being treated for wounds and infections at the Miami Seaquarium. The mother was found Saturday with boat strike wounds. The female calf has a wound on her underside.

Rescuers initially spotted the mother on Tuesday swimming sideways, which indicates lung damage.

On Wednesday, they swam away and disappeared.

After Saturday’s rescue, both were started on antibiotics, and veterinarians will drain liquid or air from the mother’s chest.

