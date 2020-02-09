Injuries cannot hide the loud truth of another bad Bulls team

Injuries are sometimes useful. That statement may seem to contradict everything you’ve ever thought of sprained ankles, strained knees, shocking noggins and pulled groin.

What can be useful about a torn tendon?

If the number of players in the injury report of an NBA team (11) in mid-February equals the number of home wins, as is the case with the Bulls, the injuries can provide coverage for a franchise. That is why we saw the Bulls on shaky ground last week. Vice President John Paxson was adamant that all the team’s injuries had made it impossible for him to evaluate his selection.

“We don’t know what we have yet,” he said. “And we have to see.”

But we did see it. We saw things clearly before an ugly wind blew into all those injuries. We saw a group that didn’t play well together. We saw that Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen are still as compatible as the poles of the earth. We saw Markkanen take major steps backwards for reasons that seem to defy explanation, unless the explanation is that what the Bulls originally saw in him was a mirage.

We have seen that there is nothing special about this team and, worse, it is not intended to arrive soon.

The Bulls were not good before the injuries struck. That fact was noticeably absent in Paxson’s public evaluation of the team. Same with the explanation of head coach Jim Boylen for what went wrong. The bulls were 1-4 in October and 5-10 in November. They were 3-6 before Otto Porter Jr. his left foot broke.

Wendell Carter Jr., Markkanen and LaVine were together for the first 37 games of the season and the Bulls went 13-24. Since then the Bulls have gone 6-10 (not including Sunday’s game in Philadelphia).

Where is the unknown in all that?

“Of course we have to get Lauri and Wendell back,” said Paxson. “” These are two cornerstones for determining where we are and how we do it. “

That the Bulls have not taken any steps on the trading deadline is no big surprise. The franchise is to take action as general manager Gar Forman is for hip hop dancing. It is intellectually wise to injure the deadline of inactivity.

The idea that the Bulls don’t know who they are and what they have is very, very hard to believe. Markkanen, LaVine and Kris Dunn are together in their third season in Chicago. Yes, all three have been injured, but they are hardly strangers. Maybe their series of injuries is exactly who they are.

Dunn, who had soured the Bulls last season, was one of their best players this season. He then sprained his right medial collateral ligament on January 31. The Bulls have not set a timeline for his return.

“” The amount of trauma this team has had to deal with is unusual, “said Boylen. “” It’s a exhaustion for everyone. We have to fight through it right now. We evaluate when we get the chance to evaluate. In the meantime, we must continue to develop and play competitive basketball. “”

It would be nice if the Bulls didn’t pretend that their fan base had the IQ of a Gatorade dispenser. The team is neither developing nor competitive. The whole thing feels like one big charade. If anyone can tell me what the endgame is, please do it. It can’t be an NBA championship, not with this group.

LaVine is fun to watch, but it’s hard to see his lead-singer comportment fit into a title candidate. Yet other teams certainly wanted his services. The whole idea of ​​a rebuild is to stock up on talented young players, develop them, and use some to get veterans who can help the franchise make a deep play-off run.

The Bulls do not want to wave the white flag during their renovation project. That would be a recognition of failure, and today there are few people in sports who recognize the truth. The statement you will not hear from Paxson: have we exchanged Jimmy Butler for this?

It is possible that Paxson is really in the dark about the possibilities of Markkanen, et al. Again, hard to believe, but perhaps it is true. You can applaud him for his steadfastness or tear him because of his lack of vision.

Given his track record, it seems a safe answer to give him new glasses.