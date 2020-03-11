Inland NW Honor Flight postpones all journeys amid coronavirus worries

March 11, 2020 9:32 AM

Olivia Roberts

Posted: March 11, 2020 9:32 AM

SPOKANE, Wash. — Coronavirus worries have postponed all Inland Northwest Honor Flight outings right until late April.

According to Honor Flight’s Main Government Officer Meredith Rosenbeck, Honor Flight did not make the decision “lightly” and that the “Board has taken the business place that all journeys scheduled in the course of this time have to be postponed.”

Rosenbeck explained the final decision arrives primarily as a reaction to problems about the “susceptibility of aged veterans to infectious illnesses.”

“While we understand that quite a few veterans experience a feeling of urgency to make a trip to their memorials right before it is also late to do so, we simply just can’t permit travel underneath the existing situation,” Rosenbeck claimed.

All flights scheduled to depart before April 30 will be postponed for a later day. At that stage, the Honor Flight Network will “reassess the suspension of journeys in the coming times and weeks in look at of information and facts from the overall health authorities.”

If any financial issues are impacting people as a outcome of the excursion suspensions, Honor Flight Community mentioned they will “work with you and your hub to consider and take care of any this kind of difficulties.”

The Countrywide Board will continue on to observe CDC guidelines and other wellbeing company recommendations in the coming months.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL Rights RESERVED. THIS Materials May perhaps NOT BE Released, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.