Inmate injured in Delano prison dies of injuries

DELANO, California (KGET) – An inmate from Kern Valley State Prison who was injured in an attack by a cellmate died of his injuries, officials said.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said that 50-year-old Noah Rutherford died of his injuries during the attack on his cellmate on November 29 in the short-term restricted accommodation unit of the KVSP. He was taken to an outside hospital and died of his injuries on February 2.

Authorities are currently investigating the death as a homicide, said the CDCR.

His cellmate at the time of the attack, Steven Law, was identified as the suspect. The 47-year-old law was received on March 20, 2018 from Tulare County to serve a life sentence with the possibility of parole for second degree theft, a second strike offense, with personal use of a dangerous weapon or deadly.

He was sentenced to an additional sentence of six years, to be served consecutive to his initial sentence, for another count of second degree theft by a second attacker.

Law was placed in separate accommodation at the prison pending an investigation into his involvement.

Rutherford was admitted to Los Angeles County on January 4, 2018 to serve a 30-year sentence on 18 obscene or lascivious charges with a minor under 14 years of age with force / violence / fear.