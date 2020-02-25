[inmate-serving-daily-life-sentence-in-vacaville-for-murdering-5-teen-ladies-dies-of-purely-natural-will-cause]

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate serving a everyday living sentence for murdering five teenage women died of normal causes at California Clinical Facility on Monday.

The California Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation mentioned 72-calendar year-previous Roy Lewis Norris died at eight: 40 p.m. Norris had been serving a 45-year-to-life sentence from Los Angeles County for four counts of initially-diploma murder, just one rely of 2nd-diploma murder, two counts of forcible rape and theft.

Amongst June 24 and Nov. 20, 1979, Norris and his criminal offense husband or wife Lawrence Sigmond Bittaker, kidnapped, raped, tortured and murdered 5 teenage girls, the CDCR claimed.. Norris was on parole at the time just after serving time for a conviction from San Diego County for assault with a fatal weapon and rape.

The two ended up liable for the June 14, 1979, dying of 16-yr-aged Lucinda Lynn Schaefer the July eight, 1979, demise of 18-calendar year-previous Andrea Pleasure Corridor the Sept. 2, 1979, deaths of 15-12 months-old Jacqueline Doris Gilliam, 15 and 13-year-previous Jacqueline Leah Lamp and the Oct. 31, 1979, dying of 16-yr-aged Shirley Lynette Ledford.

The bodies of Schaefer and Hall were hardly ever recovered, in accordance to the CDCR.

Norris pleaded guilty to all counts in exchange for prosecutors not seeking the dying penalty and for the reason that he cooperated and testified in opposition to Bittaker. Norris was sentenced on April 28, 1981. He had been in condition jail considering the fact that Might 8, 1981, the CDCR said.

Bittaker was identified guilty by a Los Angeles County jury on all 26 counts from him which includes 5 counts of murder, 5 counts of kidnapping, legal conspiracy, rape, oral copulation, sodomy and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to death on March 22, 1981.

He was admitted to California’s demise row on March 30, 1981 and died at San Quentin Point out Jail on Dec. 13, 2019, in accordance to the CDCR.