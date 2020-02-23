[inmate-serving-life-sentence-for-murder-escapes-alabama-custody]

by: WHNT News 19
Posted:
/ Updated:
ALPINE, Ala. (WHNT)– The Alabama Department of Corrections said an inmate escaped from the Childersburg Work Release Center Saturday night.
According to ADOC, Daniel Miner was not found in his bed during a count of inmates at the facility.
Miner is 5′ 6,” tall, weighs 192 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing state prison whites.
Miner is serving a life sentence for a 1994 murder in Marshall County.
