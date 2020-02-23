[Inmate serving life sentence for murder escapes Alabama custody]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[inmate-serving-life-sentence-for-murder-escapes-alabama-custody]

by: WHNT News 19

Posted:
/ Updated:

Courtesy: Alabama Dep. of Corrections

ALPINE, Ala. (WHNT)– The Alabama Department of Corrections said an inmate escaped from the Childersburg Work Release Center Saturday night.

According to ADOC, Daniel Miner was not found in his bed during a count of inmates at the facility.

Miner is 5′ 6,” tall, weighs 192 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing state prison whites.

Miner is serving a life sentence for a 1994 murder in Marshall County.

Top Videos

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Beautiful day ahead before turning warmer, more humid this week

Thumbnail for the video titled

Volunteers beautify garden in honor of Carlie Brucia in Sarasota

Thumbnail for the video titled

1 dead, 5 hospitalized after crash sends car into Tampa canal

Thumbnail for the video titled

Woman’s body found at Tampa park, police investigating

Thumbnail for the video titled

Thousands turn out for first day of Gasparilla Distance Classic

Thumbnail for the video titled

2 teens killed, 14-year-old injured after head-on collision with semi on US-92

Thumbnail for the video titled

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunshine returns but cool temps stick around for one more day

Thumbnail for the video titled

Low temps have people seeking warmth inside businesses, cold weather shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled

Hillsborough deputies arrest 2 men in computer scheme that targeted victims across US

Thumbnail for the video titled

Medical marijuana dispensaries broken into in Clearwater, one at 4: 20 a.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled

Security footage shows medical marijuana dispensary break-in

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss