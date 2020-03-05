[Inquiring ALEXANDRIA To Launch ‘Like A Property On Fire’ Album In May well ‘Antisocialist’ Video Available]

British rockers Inquiring ALEXANDRIA will release their new album, “Like A House On Fire”, on Might 15 via Sumerian Documents. The band’s sixth comprehensive-size studio LP was as soon as all over again recorded by producer Matt Superior (HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD, FROM 1st TO Last), who also helmed 2017’s self-titled effort.

“Like A Home On Fireplace” was recorded during 2019 in among a superior-profile arena tour supporting SHINEDOWN and a immediate support slot on the highway with PAPA ROACH. The intermittent periods allowed them to faucet into the strength of touring, ensuing in a 15-observe opus of substantial, arena-filling rock tracks.

The official new music video for Asking ALEXANDRIA‘s new single, “Antisocialist”, can be viewed below.

Guitarist Ben Bruce claims: “We have been operating our asses off for the last pair of yrs on creating this album. We are completely in love with what we have established. There are tunes about triumph, power and resilience. There are songs about shedding enjoy, getting rid of passion and dropping faith. There are songs about moving on to new things and song’s celebrating our journey. This album is filled with love and enthusiasm from the five original users of Inquiring ALEXANDRIA.”

Talking about “Antisocialist”, Bruce proceeds: “‘Antisocialist’ is a tune created for everyone who just wishes to adhere their center fingers up high in the air and scream at the top rated of their lungs. It’s a song for the annoyed, the neglected, the unappreciated and the downtrodden. It really is a tune for these who perform really hard and get practically nothing in return. It is a song for all those who desire difficult and are laughed at. A track that says what we all come to feel from time to time and a tune to just permit unfastened to! Appreciate!”

“Like A Dwelling On Fireplace” observe listing:

01. Property On Hearth

02. They Really don’t Want What We Want

03. Down to Hell

04. Antisocialist

05. I Really don’t Want You

06. All Thanks Regard

07. Acquire Some Time

08. A single Turns To None

09. It can be Not Me (It can be You)

10. Here is to Starting off Around

11. What is Gonna Be

12. Give You Up

13. In My Blood

14. The Violence

15. Lorazepam

Asking ALEXANDRIA will kick off a 23-day North American headline “Like A Dwelling On Hearth” tour on April 30 in Phoenix, Arizona. Joining Asking ALEXANDRIA on the band’s first headline operate in around two yrs will be Falling IN REVERSE, WAGE WAR and HYRO THE HERO.