Insecure’s Annual Block Party Going Digital For 2020

You cannot maintain us down for extensive. The extremely expected time 4 premiere of HBO’s Insecure airs on Sunday, April 12. In gentle of social distancing safeguards in put as a end result of the coronavirus pandemic, the series’ annual “Block Party” to equipment enthusiasts up for the show’s premiere will be held almost.

“INSECURE’s block get-togethers have been a main piece of our advertising and marketing marketing campaign and they’ve developed exponentially with every season,” claimed Jackie Gagne, Vice President, Multicultural Advertising and marketing at HBO in statement. “Given the current conditions, we nevertheless preferred to carry with each other a collective virtual neighborhood to celebrate the return of a beloved show on HBO with the hope that we could give an escape from actuality to love wonderful music and superior laughs.”

G/O Media may perhaps get a fee

Beginning at 8 p.m. ET, a 4-component virtual block get together will get spot, and will aspect the show’s stars (Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis and far more) participating in Q&As on Instagram Reside, as effectively as an IG Stay DJ set from Zaytoven, a Twitter check out social gathering with the show’s forged, and so significantly much more. Right after the present airs at 10:00 p.m. ET on HBO, a musical general performance from a special guest who is showing up on the show this time will arise.

Verify out the full timetable of gatherings.

Sunday, April 12, 2020

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Dwell Instagram Q&A with Issa and Crew

Watch via @IssaRae

9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

Reside Instagram DJ Established with Zaytoven

Look at via @InsecureHBO

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Twitter View Social gathering with Issa, Cast, and Essence

Tweet with @InsecureHBO, @IssaRae and @Essence

10:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. PT

Dwell Instagram Functionality with Shock Musical Visitor

View by way of @InsecureHBO