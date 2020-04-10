Insecurity of non-alien rule, Pahokee man pours gasoline, threatens to kill family – News – The Palm Beach Post

The 21-year-old is facing arson attempts and assault charges.

PAHOKEE – Astonished that an older relative would not allow anyone to talk to his home in Pahoke on Wednesday afternoon, Kevin Mendoza reportedly grabbed an infectious container of gasoline.

The 21-year-old went through the house, leaving a path of gasoline to the kitchen, living room and hallway. When a relative asked him to stop, he also poured it on a family member, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

After the fight, authorities arrested Mendoza near his home next to Main Street. They enrolled him in prison for charges of attempted prosecution, assault, criminal assault, and opposition to arrest. The judge set his bail at $ 31,000 at a hearing in Palm Beach County Jail on Thursday.

A relative in Mendoza told investigators he was making lunch and found himself in the bedroom with the woman. A relative urged the woman to leave, saying no one could be guests at home.

The report does not specify why the relative did not want guests in the house, but the coronavirus pandemic has called on authorities around the world to encourage families to stay home and avoid unnecessary socializing.

Mendoza was shocked and shouted at his relative in English. The relative did not understand everything he said, but was able to understand enough to know that he was shouting expeditions and threatened to “kill you all” according to the sheriff’s information.

Mendoza stepped into the backyard and grabbed a container of gasoline. He then poured it all over the house and to a relative, the Accounting Act.

Mendoza’s cousin intervened and told him to stop, urging Mendoza to flee home. Authorities arrested him shortly after the accounts report.

In September 2018, Mendoza was charged with crashing a baby shower in Pahoke and stealing a car reported in the sport. When someone at the party encountered Mendoza, he reportedly fired three shots at the man.

The state abandoned the assassination attempt on Mendoza, and in February 2019, he pleaded guilty to resisting the officer and carrying a hidden weapon. The judge gave him service for 165 days while in prison to wait for a decision on the matter.

MEPs arrested Mendoza again in July in response to reports of fires in the city. He was charged with illegal possession of a gun and he spent 90 days in prison, court documents show.

Aunt Mendoza could not be reached immediately on Thursday for comment.

