Inserting AMD Ryzen 9 3900 into a laptop

Although AMD has already released its Ryzen Mobile 4000 series processors, Origin PC has taken a further step forward for its new AMD gaming laptop, assuming a machine that uses AMD’s Ryzen 3000 desktop processors. Dubbed the EON15-X AMD, the high-end gaming laptop is available with a choice of three different Ryzen 3000 desktop SKUs, including the 12-core Ryzen 9 3900. Yet even with a desktop-class processor, this isn’t a draggable, desktop-type laptop; the 15-inch notebook is only 1.2 inches thick and weighs less than 6 kg.

The new EON15-X AMD is the latest update to Origin PC’s EON15 gaming laptop range, with a specific emphasis on supporting AMD’s Ryzen desktop processors. EON15-X AMD is available in 6, 8 and 12 main configurations, perfect for gamers and content creators who want to use the multi-core performance of AMD’s 2 7 nm Zen architecture. This is coupled with various memory configurations, with the notebook capable of hosting up to 64 GB of DDR4-2666.

And since it’s a gaming laptop, it’s obviously equipped with high-end displays and GPU options. The EON15-X AMD is equipped with a 15.6 “1080p 144 Hz screen that adapts to current gaming laptop trends, as we are able to adapt to what resolutions the current generation mobile GPUs can handle. Speaking of GPU, Origin PC offers users can choose between a 6 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card and an 8 GB GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card.

Overall, Origin offers a fairly complete set of customizations on its official product page. In addition to the memory options mentioned above, the laptop offers support for up to two M.2 SSDs and a single HDD bay that can accommodate SATA-based drives, offering a plethora of storage options. In a maximum configuration, EON15-X AMD supports up to 2 TB NVMe Gen4 drives, 2 TB SATA based drives M.2 and up to 4 TB SATA SSDs that can be configured within the customizer.

Origin PC EON15-X AMD Specifications

processor

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core, 3.6 GHz Base, 4.2 GHz Boost

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8 cores, 3.6 GHz base, 4.4 GHz boost

AMD Ryzen 9 3900 12 cores, 3.8 GHz base, 4.6 GHz Boost

GPU

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB Max-P

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8 GB Max-Q

Screen

15.6 “IPS FHD 1080p 144 Hz

Memory

DDR4-2400 approved from source

8 GB (2 x 4 GB)

16 GB (2 x 8 GB)

16 GB (4 x 4 GB)

32 GB (4 x 8 GB)

32 GB (2 x 16 GB)

64 GB (4 x 16 GB)

G.Skill Ripjaws DDR4-2400

16 GB (2 x 8 GB)

Kingston HyperX Impact DDR4-2400

16 GB (2 x 8 GB)

32 GB (2 x 16 GB)

64 GB (4 x 16 GB)

Kingston HyperX Impact DDR4-2666

16 GB (2 x 8 GB)



32 GB (2 x 16 GB)



64 GB (4 x 16 GB)

storage

NVMe up to 2 TB

M.2 SATA Up to 2 TB

SATA SSD up to 4 TB

Networking

Intel AX200 Wi-Fi 6 + BT 5.0

Ports

1 x USB 3.2 G2 Type-C (DisplayPort 1.4)

2 x USB 3.1 G2 Type A

1 x USB 2.0 Type A

1 x 3.5mm Phono / Mic

1 3.5mm microphone

1 HDMI TM output

1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.4 output

1 x RJ-45

Battery>

62 Wh lithium ion

Dimensions (WxDxH)

14.2 x 10.1 x 1.2 inches

Weight

5.9 lbs

Price (USD)

Start at $ 1624

On the connectivity front, the Origin EON15-X AMD PC has a lot to talk about with two USB 3.1 G2 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 port and a USB 3.2 G2 Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 alt display functionality. Supports up to three external displays, including Type C DisplayPort 1.4 output and included Mini DisplayPort 1.4 output, with only one HDMI TM video output present. Gamers looking for RGB are in luck with a standard size customizable keyboard with built-in RGB LEDs and a touchpad that includes a built-in fingerprint reader for added security.

The Origin EON15-X AMD AMD PC

Users with deep pockets can also add some charm to their system, as Origin PC offers painting and customization options for the EON15-X AMD. Its UV HD printing service starts at $ 149, with a metallic finish starting at $ 175. Origin PC also offers a custom hydroelectric immersion option that starts at $ 199.

Origin PC EON15-X AMD is currently available from the Origin PC website with prices starting at $ 1624 for the base model, with a fully customized price that can easily exceed $ 3400.

