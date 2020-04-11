Inside China Tech: a story of two lenses: Huawei and Zoom

Hi, this is the Hong Kong SCMP technical desk with a collection of some of our best stories this week.

Suspicious minds

Chinese telecommunications champion Huawei Technologies has a target behind Washington – and the arrows have flown thick and fast in recent times. The latest talk about Washington applying stricter rules that would deny Huawei’s access to wafer foundry services for its smartphone and 5G chip.

In the first of a series of features about the company, Post technology reporters tried to answer the question: how and why were relations between the United States and Huawei acidic?

Interviews with current and former Huawei employees, as well as with US government officials and analysts, point to a cultural division, some missteps from Huawei in its early days in the U.S. and, above all, Washington’s deep distrust of governed China by the communists.

Founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei had an interesting interpretation. “There hasn’t been a specific period that has caused this, because we’ve always seen the United States as a powerful country,” Ren told the Post in an interview last month. “We are confused about how we came across this situation and we will probably go on in an equally confused way.”

However, Huawei’s former U.S. operations staff reported a series of missteps, which could have been avoided if Shenzhen headquarters had listened to the advice of its U.S. managers.

If there was a single incident that took Washington over the edge with Huawei, it was the Chinese company’s behavior when it was looking for a contract with the American telecommunications operator Sprint to update its mobile network in 2010, according to sources.

To show transparency, Huawei offered to deliver its equipment through a third party who would conduct an independent audit before shipping the tools to Sprint. However, when he abandoned the consultancy founded by former American Defense Secretary William Cohen in favor of Amerilink, led by former Nortel CEO William Owens, the talks stopped because Amerilink was seen as insufficiently independent of Huawei.

“Despite Huawei’s seemingly sincere intention, Amerilink was the lightning bolt around which political opponents and competitors launched their attempts to support Huawei’s Sprint offer,” according to a memorial from Bill Plummer, who served as vice president. Huawei’s U.S.-based external affairs from 2010 until 2018, when its employment was stopped by the company.

Over the next few years, mistrust has grown, with reports from RAND, the United States House Intelligence Committee and the Pentagon adding to the perception that Huawei posed a threat to national security because of its ties to Beijing. Huawei has repeatedly refuted these claims.

The hammer blow to Huawei came in May 2019, when Washington put the Chinese company on a commercial blacklist, effectively prohibiting it from doing business with U.S. companies.

Huawei has a fan base in the United States among the small rural telcos that feel ignored by major telecommunications equipment suppliers. “Huawei treated us with such respect and I felt like an equivalent to the CEO of Centurylink, a much larger carrier. I have never heard that they were hiding anything,” said Joe Franell, CEO of Eastern Oregon Telecom.

Now legislation signed by U.S. President Donald Trump means that those telcos will have to snatch their tools from Huawei or lose federal subsidies. This will be the theme of a subsequent feature of our Huawei series.

Zoombombing game

Zoom Video has quickly become the preferred home app for tens of millions of telecommuting people due to the coronavirus pandemic, but has just as quickly become the target of a backlash from a variety of security and privacy losses.

On Wednesday there was a lawsuit for shareholders and other bans by user groups, including Google and the Taiwanese government. On Thursday, Zoom said he had registered the former Facebook security chief as a paid security and privacy consultant.

Post journalist Sarah Dai examined the biggest threats to security from the global wave of work and distance learning caused by the pandemic.

“Companies have fundamentally changed the way they work, which is leading to security concerns,” said Ben Wootliff, head of cyber security in Asia.

“In the coming months, we will see many companies compromised because of the changes imposed by Covid-19.”

Last week the FBI office in Boston issued a warning telling users not to make meetings public on the platform or to share links widely after receiving reports of Internet pranksters hijacking virtual meetings to post racist comments or harass them. the participants sexually – a phenomenon that has become known as “Zoombombing”.

On Monday, a Zoom spokesman told post offices that the company “worked 24 hours a day to ensure that universities, schools and other businesses around the world can stay in touch and operational during this pandemic” and that it takes privacy, security, and to trust “extremely seriously”.

According to a blog post published by CEO Eric Yuan on the Zoom website on April 1, the spate of users who remain at home due to the pandemic caused “challenges that we hadn’t expected when the platform was conceived”.

Zoom’s links with China, a sensitive issue during the technological war between the United States and China, have raised suspicions. Earlier this month, the company admitted that some meetings held by non-Chinese users could have been “authorized to connect to systems in China, where they should not have been able to connect”.

In this photo from the April 18, 2019 file, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan attends the opening bell at the Nasdaq while his company holds its IPO in New York. Photo: AP

However, communications through a timing server in China only occurred because of a connection failure and accounted for a small portion of the cases, Yuan said on a YouTube live stream on Wednesday. “I guarantee that this will never happen again,” he said.

The risk of personal data being used for unauthorized purposes is common among cloud services, according to Kev Hau, an IT security expert with Check Point Software Technologies.

“When using cloud services, you need to understand the shared responsibility model, in which both the cloud provider and the cloud user are responsible for different aspects of security and must work together to ensure full coverage,” he said.

Michael Gazeley, CEO and co-founder of Network Box Corporation, said that IT departments have been “forced to wake up” due to the trend of working from home.

Gazeley suggested that companies that haven’t completely switched to remote work should set up proxies, virtual private networks, and intrusion detection and prevention systems if possible in advance.

“It’s like changing a car’s tire – my recommendation would be to change it while the car is still standing,” he said. “Once companies don’t have the luxury of letting staff work from their offices, you’ll have to change the tire while it’s still on the move.”

Don’t give up on daytime work

Live streaming was already a booming industry in China, with the potential for huge profits for professional presenters. Li Jiaqi, who has 40 million fans on Douyin, the Chinese version of the TikTok short video app, sold over $ 145 million on Singles’ Day last year.

Now senior officials from Hubei Province, where the first cases of the new coronavirus were detected, are taking part in a live streaming campaign to help revive economic activity in areas of China that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Douyin’s campaign, called the “Mayors Show Hubei to You”, began on Wednesday with an introduction by the Wuhan government official Li Qiang, just as a 76-day blockade in Wuhan city was lifted.

“I’m a little nervous,” Li said, adding that it was his first live streaming experience before proceeding with the introduction of hot and dry noodles, a specialty of the city that was the initial epicenter of the epidemic.

“During the pandemic I missed hot and dry noodles like many other Wuhan residents. Now the blockade has been removed and the restaurants are opening, we can go out and have a good breakfast,” he said.

In total, the mayors of 13 cities in the Hubei province will participate in live streaming sessions to promote the products of the province, according to a post on his official WeChat account.

Thousands of Chinese government agencies and Communist Party organizations are active on Douyin, known primarily for lip nonsense and dance videos as his international counterpart TikTok.

While the epidemic in China is under control and authorities focus on recovering the economy, over 30 county magistrates have also taken part in live streams on Douyin to help sell over 1 million agricultural products worth about 50 million yuan (US $ 7 million) since March 28, the short video app said in a post on its official WeChat account.

A live-streamer still needs highly professional skills to be successful, according to Zhang Dingding, an independent commentator in the Internet industry.

“Government officials (who join the live streams) are not only there to help sell products but to give the signal (that the city has resumed normal operations) and improve citizens’ sentiment,” said Zhang.

