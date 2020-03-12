inside Gentiles gala concert in New York City

Two elderly women are at Third Avenue in the neighborhood of Manhattan, on a hill Myureyskim when they stop on the street snacks with a low view of the puzzled faces. “What twill?” one of them asks with a thick New York accent, pressing her head to rough guard to look out the window.

What with twill? Classical dinner may not be the most famous of all of New York delis, but the 56-year-old history means that it is unlikely in the minor leagues when it comes to iconic city of snacks. Photos protectors celebrities lined up on the wall and windows decorated with the slogan “Best kept secret in New York”. It is a popular place, but usually this is not a place where you will find a line on the block to get in on a Tuesday night.

Tonight a little different. This is the first meeting of the five-sided Haim Delhi-tour – a concept relating to the very beginning of the musical journey sisters; Back in 2000, their family group Rockinhaim played his first concert at Canter’s Deli in Los Angeles.

“This is my dream” – surprised bassist Este, when Daniel and Alan, walk through the restaurant, past the happy fans sitting in burgundy booths zapravlyayuchysya in Build, rye and corned beef sandwiches and soup of the probe-ball. Trio pause to thank the people for what they are making their way into the heart of the deli, the waitress balance plates of sandwich plates that fill the stomach, clearing the way in front of them. Radio plays at half volume, drowning out the excited chatter, and no one remembers to turn it off, until the group is on the halfway opening song “The Wire”.

Danielle Haim credit: Eric LaGG

Haim – a confident, charismatic artist, who seems as if he were at home anywhere, but especially today. “Funny story – we come here when we were children”, – says Alan about the connection twill, before explaining that she, rather than booking agent, turned into a restaurant, to organize the show.

Delis has always been the cornerstone of the Jewish community in America, offering not only a place for the grace of traditional dishes, such as trays and kreplach, but also cultural centers and places to gather. With this short, tasty tour Haim supports these ways, continuing to celebrate their heritage as they have done throughout his career. In 2017, the eve of the release of the single “I want you back”, they invited fans and friends to join them in the Canter’s LA for a special dinner, and track in 2019 “Summer Girl” alludes to the lyrics “Lo Yisa Goy”, a song that is often sung Jewish children in summer camps.

These hallowed kitchen space and the company significantly included in the band’s third album “Women In Music Pt”. III ‘, in particular artistic works. On the cover, is directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, found the sisters behind the counter, so Kanter again, with tubes with meat, hanging over them, and analog display, which reads: “NOW 69”. “We like to discover how you can say,” Arenas told NME about his studio benefits last year, and it seems that the ethos extends to other parts of their lives.

Este Haim credit: Eric LaGG

“Women in the music game. In III “guests” – his release on April 24 – but it is an honorable opportunity for him. “Haim created behind twill, Haim blinds them through a semi-acoustic five songs, including” The Barrens “and” Summer Girl “from the upcoming album two. they have a touch of The Velvet Underground to them live, especially the first, featuring guests from Rostam acoustic guitar and seems to Alan as her “favorite song” on their new album “So good to shout,” You do not understand me “-. says it.

New Album Title Danieli dreamed a dream, but it made her sisters “to think about some of our experiences more.” In particular, it Este seems to include reflections on the women who were in front of them. “I was watching MTV, and on the screen there was a woman named Britney – Spears or miss if you hate – and I fell in love,” – she says she is a good dining. Crossroads Road “movie came out two years later”, “and I’ve never been so ever since.” Then she puts the bass and takes his best voice of Britney (verdict: close your eyes, and you can believe that this is a real right) for the cover of “I’m not a girl, not a woman.”

A few minutes later, three women are sent to the door, and twill officers returned to the point of cleaning plates and pristine pickles, which is not enough. As a demonstration of Chaim is more than just a good promo, but strengthening convergence, which welcomes past and nods to the future, even in these strange times.