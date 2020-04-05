Inside Joe Exotic’s throuple relationship

At one point, the three men found themselves in unhealthy dynamics. After the previous heart of Joe Exotic by an ex-husband, he is said to have been attracted to younger, healthier men like Travis Maldanado. But as soon as the three of them got married, things went awry.

The exotic claimed to have put Finlay on steroids, and Finlay called him a “manipulator and controller.” The two even went on the offensive in August 2014, after Finlay had attacked Exotic, who then needed treatment after being thrown against a wall. In another questionable decision that he has since tried to reverse, Finlay got a “Private Owned By Joe Exotic” tattoo on his pelvis.

While Finlay returned from separation as a healthier man, Maldonado was not so lucky – he died after showing and shooting a gun at himself that he thought had been unloaded. Prior to that, he also fought illegal substances, including meth. The then-deceased exotic collaborator became more addicted during their relationship, according to PopSugar.

With the Exotic behind bars for the predictable future and the Maldonado that has passed, Finlay is the only one who seemed to come out of the throuple relatively unscathed. He now lives in Oklahoma, where he settled with his wife Stormey Sanders and works as a welder. He is no longer intoxicated and even his teeth are being replaced by a complete set of dentures.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse and mental health, please contact the 24-hour SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).